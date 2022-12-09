Professional forum “My Polyclinic” will be held in Moscow

In Moscow, from December 15 to 17, the city forum of professionals “My Polyclinic” will be held, organized by the Moscow Social Development Complex. It will be devoted to the development of the outpatient department, achievements in this area and development vectors. The business program includes more than 15 discussions and expert sessions for the professional and scientific community, students and residents of medical universities, and government officials. More than 80 leading healthcare experts from Moscow and Russian regions will take part in the work: doctors, heads of major medical centers, scientists, heads of relevant sectoral ministries and departments, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

Clinics are an essential part of the healthcare system. This is the place where most of the townspeople come at least once a year. Therefore, our task is to make them as comfortable as possible. We are implementing a large-scale program of modernization of the primary link. This is the largest project of its kind in the history of the city, we are repairing more than 200 city polyclinics – almost half of the entire outpatient fund of the capital See also 'The Crown' paralyzes the filming of its season 6 in Barcelona "out of respect" for Isabel II Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

To date, Rakova noted, 69 buildings have already been opened after major repairs, and 18 more facilities are under construction. All new and overhauled buildings will meet the new Moscow standard for polyclinics, she noted.

But we are not only developing the infrastructure, but also introducing systemic and organizational changes. The possibilities of digital services are expanding for both doctors and patients, no one is surprised by online appointments with a doctor, electronic prescriptions, and children’s clinics work without paper medical records at all. We proactively manage people with chronic diseases, use the possibilities of telemedicine and artificial intelligence. We are working on the formation of a new culture of communication between a doctor and a patient, we are trying to create a friendly atmosphere in medical institutions. At the forum, we will exchange experience with our colleagues in the development of the outpatient department and identify new vectors for the development of urban polyclinics See also Juan Antonio Bardem: the passion to create and for social equality Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

Rakova added that Moscow polyclinics today are refurbished premises, bright, spacious waiting areas and new equipment, as well as a more friendly environment. They have a system of values ​​and principles of mutual respect that employees follow in their work.

Participants and guests will be introduced to the capital’s experience in the development of health care. Also, representatives of the professional community will discuss the values ​​and problems of primary healthcare in Moscow, effective management decisions and new models for developing the human resources potential of polyclinics.

For guests of the forum, an interactive exhibition of projects in the field of healthcare, showrooms of medical offices will work, and they will also be shown a demonstration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In a special simulation center, there will be an opportunity to get acquainted with medical equipment for various areas – therapy, ophthalmology, otolaryngology and dentistry.

The Health Corner will house a diagnostic robot and a diagnostic complex for express analysis of key body indicators, and teachers of the Moscow Longevity project will conduct master classes in therapeutic exercises.

The forum for the professional medical community will be held in Gostiny Dvor (Ilyinka St., 4). To participate, you must register on the site and receive a badge at the entrance.