The coronavirus pandemic has made us practically inseparable from the mask In day to day. There are many types and different prices, which meansExpand the variety so that each user can choose the desired item.

Now, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has prepared an analysis that reveals that hygienic masks, both disposable and reusable, children and adults, they filter “by far, exceeding 98%”, which equates them with type II surgical procedures.

Two basic characteristics

To carry out the research, they have been assessed two main aspects: filtration efficiency and breathability. Thus, the OCU states that “disposable hygienic masks and type I surgical masks must exceed 95% particle filtration. However, that limit in Type II surgical procedures amounts to 98%: that is the bar we have used to select the best quality products: we highly value masks that exceed 98%, and the truth is that, of 10 disposable masks analyzed (8 for adults and 2 for children), 8 obtained the best grade in filtration “.

Best disposable masks

Based on these characteristics, he has developed a ranking with the best disposable masks:

one- Deliplus, from Mercadona: it is a hygienic mask of 3 layers that meets the UNE 0064 standard. Sold in packs of 10 units, so the unit cost is 0.15 euros. Your ability to filtration is 99%, offers good breathability and its labeling is correct.

2- Bergner, from Carrefour: dispose of 3 layers and complies with the UNE 0064 standard. Its price is the same as the previous one: 10 units for 1.5 euros (cost per unit of 0.15 euros). Its effectiveness of filtrate is 98%.

3- Jiangsu Excellence by Lidl: It is a Type IIR surgical mask and complies with the EN 14683 standard. They are sold in packs of 10 units for 1.45 euros and they are especially recommended in case of being infected or suspecting it.