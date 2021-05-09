Starting at zero hours on Monday, a new edition of the Hot Sale opens, the annual online shopping event organized by the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE). Among the 12 categories available, electro and techno have the most demanded products: smart TVs and cell phones.

This eighth edition will have more than 100 companies in the technology sector, with a growth of between 40% and 60% in number of participants compared to the previous. What are the most tempting offers that can be found.

The prospects for this edition are quite high. Considering that, during the pandemic, about 1.3 million consumers made their purchases for the first time through electronic channels, according to a survey by the CACE.

E-commerce became one of the few sectors that obtained positive numbers during 2020. Online sales grew 124% over the previous year and recorded a turnover of $ 905,143 million.

The Hot Sale countdown begins.

“There are three factors that make us think that the results could exceed the performance of previous events: the need for brands to sell, the skinny pocket of the consumer, who will seek to take advantage of savings opportunities and greater knowledge and the habit of buying online “, says Gustavo Sambucetti, institutional director of the CACE.

According to recent research by Retargetly, a Latin American technology and data anonymized company, The categories linked to the home were the ones with the highest sales online during the pandemic.

Thus, technological and electro products were the main protagonists, cwith an average growth of 158% in one year, when compared to the pre-pandemic.

During the three days that this price marathon will last, you will be able to access a wider range of products than on previous occasions. To avoid cheating, there will be reinforced price controls from the event organization and the Government.

The offers

In this new edition, Samsung joins with cell phones, accessories and appliances, with discounts of up to 30%.

Samsung Galaxy A21s. with a 6.5 “screen and facial recognition, it will be in the line of offers.

Thus, the mobile line that includes Galaxy S series equipment, A and N series, will have discounts of up to 29%. There will be promotions with your Galaxy Buds headphones, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab A tablets.

They will also be able to access important discounts on the home line, TV and Audio, with discounts of up to 30% on Smart TV, towers and sound bar.

While Fibertel, only for new customers, will put some fixed internet plans at a promotional price. A 300MB connection will be priced at 100MB.

Fravega’s online store will offer discounts and also 18 interest-free installments. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

The Frávega chain will offer a wide variety of bank promotions and discounts of up to 40% and up to 18 installments without interest on selected products. In addition, it will have special discounts on TV, cell phones, notebooks, electronics and tools.

“In relation to our experience in previous years, the Hot Sale represents a special opportunity for the sector. In this very particular year, we bet and set our expectations that our clients can acquire discounts and different financing options to obtain what they need ”, assures Juan Martín Romero, Executive Director of Business & Technology at Frávega.

In the preview of the event, the most sought after are cell phones, notebooks and SmartTV, as highlighted by the Cetrogar chain.

“We have been conducting internal demand studies and we detected that in the previous one, the consultation on technology increased by 30%, more precisely notebooks, smartphones and televisions,” explained Juan Manuel Ameida, Marketing Manager of the commercial group.

This edition will be joined by some local electronic consumer products such as Garbarino, Megatone, tiendamanía and some technology brands such as BGH, Sony, Logitech, LG, Banghó, Lenovo, Philips.