The best diamond stuff Wrong fat choices are already visible in the blood vessels of young people – many plant-based products can be a surprisingly deceptive choice

An expert will advise on how to reduce your intake of saturated fat. The most important are the often recurring everyday food choices.

27.4. 2:00 | Updated 19:40

Soft is better, at least in fat choices.

Nevertheless, the majority of Finns get too much saturated or hard fat from their food. Nutritional recommendations advise limiting the amount of saturated fat in your diet to less than ten percent of your energy throughout the day.