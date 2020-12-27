The best diamond stuff When a spouse is suggested to do things together, she repeatedly says no – The psychotherapist has an explanation for the phenomenon that not everyone wants to hear

Many recognize a phenomenon called relationship sixness: as the initial drug evaporates, being together more and more often becomes a sigh on the couch. However, psychotherapist Heli Vaaranen is of the opinion that it is not necessary to be content with the archiving of a relationship.

Before we went to cafes, walks and ate at restaurants. Today, we will no longer do anything together unless I propose it myself and Arrange. Today, being together is largely a series of marathons and junk food.