The best diamond stuff When a child rages, Psychotherapist Pia Penttala makes a solution that would not come to the mind of many parents – the “supernanny” familiar from television tells us what is the biggest problem in raising children in our time.

When a child rages, Psychotherapist Pia Penttala makes a solution that would not come to the mind of many parents – the “supernanny” familiar from television tells us what is the biggest problem in raising children in our time.

Psychotherapist Pia Penttala says that she loved giving birth so much that she could have made it a profession. It happened differently, and now she is a familiar “supernanny” on TV.

Pia Penttala has seen many fates in her career. Children who had grown up in a locked dark room were once taken care of. Such pulls even a hard professional into silence.­

28.7. 2:00 | Updated 12:45

Small the girl screams and kicks furiously. The face is distorted with a painful grimace. Psychotherapist Pia Penttala sits behind the child and holds him in his arms in a tight grip.