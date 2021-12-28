Thursday, December 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The best diamond stuff We perceive colors differently, and some people may be super-visionary – Test and compare, Do you see colors just like other people

by admin
December 28, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Science|The best diamond stuff

Color is the best guess of the brain for the most likely color. Sometimes our brains seem to outwit us. Use seven examples to experiment with how you perceive colors compared to other people.

We detect different colors at different wavelengths. The shortest wavelengths seen by the human eye we perceive as purple, and longer ones progressively blue, green, yellow, orange, and red. Picture: Getty Images

Tanja Vasama HS

1/13/2020 2:00 AM | Updated 28.12. 15:54

Do you want a good holiday? HS republishes its best diamond stuff. This story was originally published in January 2020.

We outline colors in different ways. What one thinks is black may be white to another. Someone’s green is another’s.

Related topics

.
#diamond #stuff #perceive #colors #differently #people #supervisionary #Test #compare #colors #people

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Railways and motorways, priority to digital | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.