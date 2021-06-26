The best diamond stuff Three friends invested almost all of their savings through Robinhood, and that’s how risk-taking ended: “I want to vomit”

Economic|The best diamond stuff
A trio of school photographers from California fell into the charm of online stock trading last year. Encouragement came from dreams, early-stage victories, and a network of friends.
For subscribers
Rachel Louise Ensign, The Wall Street Journal
7.5. 2:00 | Updated 16:55
Do you want a good holiday? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was originally published in May 2021.
Chris Garcian a second screen appeared on the desktop in January. It was on often, and the numbers on the screen just kept getting bigger.
.
Leave a Reply