Exceptional circumstances caused a peak in sales of frozen products.

23.4. 2:00 | Updated 10:12

About pizzas has been talked about in recent years mainly as artisan products. The pizzas of the best authors have been annealed and the addresses of the pizzerias have been frequently distributed in food magazines and social media channels.