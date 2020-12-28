The best diamond stuff Some of us stay at a normal weight all our lives – According to the expert, they are all united by these habits that anyone can learn

Some of us stay at a normal weight all our lives – According to the expert, they are all united by these habits that anyone can learn

In weight management, daily choices and lifestyles are crucial. In a stressful life situation, the solution can be found elsewhere than on the dinner plate.

For subscribers

Krista Korpela-Kosonen

1.6. 2:00 | Updated 15:27

Do you need good reading? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This story was originally published in June 2020.



There it is difficult or even impossible to succeed. It requires strict diets, starvation, refusing all good things, and training your teeth in grimaces.