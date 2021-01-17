No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The best diamond stuff Roni Peiponen’s, 23, dream of professionalism came true – but when a teammate’s question made Peiponen cry, he realized he couldn’t go on

admin by admin
January 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The end of the football career was a relief for Roni Peiponen.­Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

Sport|The best diamond stuff

Roni Peiponen, 23, wanted to be a professional football player from an early age. The dream came true, but when a teammate once asked for well-being, Peiponen began to cry and realized he could no longer continue. Now he tells in his own words why not.

For subscribers

Ari Virtanen HS

7/4/2020 2:00 AM | Updated 13:08

Do you need good reading? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This story was originally published in July 2020.


“I went a couple of days ago terminating my contract with the football club HJK. I could no longer play. It didn’t suit me. I am now 23-year-old former footballer and I want to openly tell my story. I hope someone could learn something from that too.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Direct | Recreativo Granada - Real Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.