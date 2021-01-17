The best diamond stuff Roni Peiponen’s, 23, dream of professionalism came true – but when a teammate’s question made Peiponen cry, he realized he couldn’t go on

The end of the football career was a relief for Roni Peiponen.­

Roni Peiponen, 23, wanted to be a professional football player from an early age. The dream came true, but when a teammate once asked for well-being, Peiponen began to cry and realized he could no longer continue. Now he tells in his own words why not.

“I went a couple of days ago terminating my contract with the football club HJK. I could no longer play. It didn’t suit me. I am now 23-year-old former footballer and I want to openly tell my story. I hope someone could learn something from that too.