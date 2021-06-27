The best diamond stuff Psychologist Satu Lähteenkorva’s receptions are attended by exhausted people who are “sick of strength” – Certain signs predict that a brisk person will soon run out

Psychologist Satu Lähteenkorva was tired of being a dream worker and a mother who could handle anything. In his work as a psychologist, he helps “strength sufferers” like him.

Do you want a good holiday? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was originally published in February 2021.



When Satu Lähteenkorva in her twenties went to a psychotherapist’s office, she tried to be as good a patient as possible. Had to heal quickly so that someone else who, according to Lähteenkorva, needed more help could take his place.