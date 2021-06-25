The best diamond stuff Paula was 42 years old when she revealed her legacy of hundreds of thousands of euros as a child – by then it was too late to get it back

According to statistics, Finns very rarely argue about inheritances. However, according to the expert, a lot of legacy scams are hidden and may never be revealed.

7.1. 2:00 | Updated 15:54

Truth would perhaps never have been revealed without the harmless question of a friend.

Snare, 42, last spring talked to a friend about these life and everyday life. Somehow the conversation drifted into money. A friend inquired of Paula about his father, who had died young.