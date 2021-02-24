The best diamond stuff Many would make sex more enjoyable by scrapping a couple of firm beliefs – Expert tells you how to identify good sex

Foreplay, intercourse, orgasm. This is how the traditional heteronormative sex script progresses. It causes performance pressures, orgasmic difficulties and reluctance for many. Two interviewees talk about how abandoning formulas has increased their enjoyment.

Sex life can be healed when you let go of the notion that good sex should end in orgasm.­

Do you want a good holiday? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was published in early December 2020.

Typical the sex script goes in a heterosexual relationship something like this: a moment of foreplay, then intercourse, and finally an orgasm – for all parties, if all goes well. This pattern is repeated especially in movies.