The best diamond stuff Lack of sex and laundry mountains do not break unions, but the cause is much more painful, says Therapist Maaret Kallio – and she has a solution

Lack of sex and laundry mountains do not break unions, but the reason is much more painful, says Therapist Maaret Kallio.

Do you want a good holiday? HS republishes its best diamond stuff. This story was originally published in November 2019.

Maaret The rock has a dirty couch. It has light brown stains.

Rock has eaten chocolate on the couch, so he does almost every day. Namely, he has two passions: chocolate and the human mind.