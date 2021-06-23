The best diamond stuff Jonna and Nikke are homeless and have slept for about a year in public toilets in Helsinki – “Toilets are the only place we can sleep together”

Homelessness decreased again in Finland in 2020. Still, all emergency accommodation in Helsinki is full every night. HS followed Helsinki’s homelessness for two evenings.

Need a good summer read? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was originally published in January 2021.

Green a red busy light on the door of the public toilet. It is January late at night in Alppiharju, Helsinki. There are only a few degrees of frost, but the bite is bitterly as it often is in Helsinki.