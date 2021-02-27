No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The best diamond stuff In a small office in Helsinki’s Kamppi, a hectic game begins in the evenings – These men forge money and losses while others sleep

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 27, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Economic|The best diamond stuff

In the autumn, a number of Finnish investors put their fingers together and rented a studio in Kamppi. Now they talk about how hard trading, or active stock trading, can make a profit – and when a company can go badly wrong.

Do you want a good holiday? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was originally published in December 2020.


When the clock rings on the New York Stock Exchange on weekdays at 4.30 pm Finnish time, the same sound is also heard in a small office in Kamppi, Helsinki.

It is a sign of the start of trading.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.