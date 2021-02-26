No Result
The best diamond stuff "I'm always the one who proposes the meeting" – the background of unilateral friendship may be a change that few are aware of, says expert

February 26, 2021
Welfare|The best diamond stuff

The Personal Column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders why friends don’t suggest seeing but the initiative stays with him.

Do you want a good holiday? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was originally published in December 2020.


I am tried to maintain relationships with friends who were in my life more than 30-40 years ago. The same goes for some of my relatives. Repeatedly, however, I find myself an initiator, that is, one who calls, asks for hearings, suggests appointments, a joint trip, or the like. Sometimes this leads to a meeting, but sometimes it feels like the interest is parallel.

