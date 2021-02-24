The best diamond stuff How does it feel to live as heartily as possible? Fifth-generation Litonius Marie-Louise talks about life on Aleksanterinkatu opposite Stockmann

Erik Litonius (left), Pär Silén and Marie-Louise Litonius in the window on the fourth floor of Litonius’ house in Helsinki on 28 December. The picture was taken from Aleksanterinkatu.­

Residents and tenants of Litonius’ house have a saying that the house will do well as long as Stockmann does. Now Stockmann is in trouble.

Plot paid 1,063 silver rubles, or about 23,000 euros in current money.

In 1845, during Russian rule, it was a lot. Indeed, many contemporaries wondered why the 35-year-old upholsterer Jonas Litonius was prepared to pay such an amount at auction at a land plot at the remote western end of Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki.