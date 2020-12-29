The best diamond stuff Here are the dangers of the home trade – The expert lists the most common mistakes buyers make when “feeling blurs the mind”

Here are the dangers of the home trade – The expert lists the most common mistakes buyers make when “feeling blurs the mind”

On the home screen, you should look deeper than the surface to avoid disappointment.

Housing sales expert Maria-Elena Ehrnrooth says that while there are now remote solutions available for inspecting a home for sale, there is no substitute for sensory observations.­

Sami Takala

10.9. 9:47 | Updated 10:02

On the home screen one should not get too excited about lovely herringbone parquet or fashionable cuisine. Even if a small surface renovation has been done, the apartment may still be a renovation bomb.