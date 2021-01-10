The best diamond stuff He curses a lot, controls everything and cleans up to relax – This is the kind of Sanna Marin behind the scenes, and this is how the party minister of study periods made his way to become prime minister

Finland is ruled by a young woman of whom we know little. Journalist Sami Sillanpää found out what kind of person Sanna Marin is.

Need some good reading? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was originally published in July 2020.

It was clear, no Sanna Marinista would at least become prime minister. He was younger and more inexperienced than many of the other candidates. Marin still received the position of line minister on the board of his subject organization Hallat ry.