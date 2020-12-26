The best diamond stuff Finland can become a bagpipe where only the most prosperous go on holiday – HS found out what the future of flying is like after the interest rate crisis

As Norwegian and many other companies make a sharp contraction, will anyone other than Finnair fly in Finland soon?

5.5. 2:00 | Updated 17:15

Do you need good reading? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This story was originally published in May 2020.



In the aviation industry there have been serious crises in the past, but never anything like this.

In September 2001, terrorists flew passenger planes to skyscrapers in New York. It reduced flying for a while. The financial crisis that erupted in 2008 caused an economic collapse and also a crisis for airlines.