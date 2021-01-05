No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The best diamond stuff Eight effective hours is a misguided goal – Mona Moisala is an experienced brain researcher with a stroke, and she says current working life is breaking us

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 5, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Science|The best diamond stuff

Eight effective hours is a misguided goal – Mona Moisala is an experienced brain researcher with a stroke, and she says current working life is breaking us

Stimuli flood stress and erode the ability to concentrate. Despite this, interruptions can even be addicted, says brain researcher Mona Moisala.

For subscribers

“In the long run, our brain will cope,” says Mona Moisala, who has studied the effects of the flood of information.­Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Tanja Vasama

8/3/2020 2:00 AM | Updated 21:34

Do you need good reading? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This article was originally published on 3.8.2020.


When psychologist Mona Moisala a few years ago finalizing his dissertation, he needed absolute peace when writing the abstract. Nothing should interfere with the final crunch.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

An American Year, a special issue to understand the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.