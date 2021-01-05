The best diamond stuff Eight effective hours is a misguided goal – Mona Moisala is an experienced brain researcher with a stroke, and she says current working life is breaking us

Eight effective hours is a misguided goal – Mona Moisala is an experienced brain researcher with a stroke, and she says current working life is breaking us

Stimuli flood stress and erode the ability to concentrate. Despite this, interruptions can even be addicted, says brain researcher Mona Moisala.

“In the long run, our brain will cope,” says Mona Moisala, who has studied the effects of the flood of information.­

Tanja Vasama

8/3/2020 2:00 AM | Updated 21:34

When psychologist Mona Moisala a few years ago finalizing his dissertation, he needed absolute peace when writing the abstract. Nothing should interfere with the final crunch.