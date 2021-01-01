The best diamond stuff Do you do that too when you really want intimacy? The psychologist describes seven ways in which people test a partner and why they don’t work

An insecure person may test their dating partner or spouse, for example, by presenting something difficult to achieve or by flirting with others. Testing is definitely not worth it. It would be better to be open and tell that you are afraid, says psychologist Jaana Ojanen.

For subscribers

Do you need good reading? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This story was originally published in August 2020.

Tekisi mind calling a dating partner a couple of times. However, I do not call. Yes he will call me if he is really interested.