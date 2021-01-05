The best diamond stuff Child psychiatrist Raisa Cacciatore urges parents to do a minute-long exercise that can have a big impact: “There is one very effective way to get a child to have a good self-esteem”

A child’s self-esteem is at its weakest in high school. A self-satisfied parent is a great role model for a child, and there is a lot to be done, especially until the child turns fifteen, says child psychiatrist Raisa Cacciatore.

Child psychiatrist Raisa Cacciatorella There are questions for you, parent.

Do you think you are the right kind, the right size and the right kind? Do you think it matters? Do you think you are good enough? Are you loved, accepted, valued, admired?