The best diamond stuff Charles Hurtig went to the Summer Clubs and thought he would get married for the rest of his life – Now he tells you what secession from the religious community taught

Journalist-entrepreneur Kaarle Hurtig grew up in an old-fashioned Lestadian family. It wasn’t until he grew up that he dared to break away from the role of a kind boy and leave religion. The best thing about Lestadianism, Hurtig thought, was that he dared to question it.

For subscribers

Charles Hurtig has built his post-faith worldview, especially through books. As a child, he read through the shelves of the Tornio children’s ward, even all the kid’s books.­

Need some good reading? HS republishes its best reading stories. This story was originally published in June 2020.

Thus it must go, Kaarle Hurtig thought at the age of 18.

He would get a girlfriend, get engaged and get married. Would have children and would never resign. Went with the Society of Peace and sang the songs of Zion.