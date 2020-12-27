The best diamond stuff Antti Selivaara decided to break the jaw-pull world record – It started the physical and mental downturn, and now the years ahead

Antti Selivaara doesn’t leave his home much for things anymore.­

Former rally driver and lustful athlete Antti Selivaara accuses himself of the final pollution of his own body. “Don’t work out unless you have the time,” he says.

For subscribers

Do you need good reading? HS republishes the best reading stuff. This story was originally published in October 2020.

Antti Selivaara felt he was in good shape in the fall of 2018. Everything he did felt childishly light.