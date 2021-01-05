The best diamond stuff After all, children don’t die in Finland, thought journalist Marianne Riiali, until the worst happened to her – the death of a child taught her something she would all like us to know.

Welfare|The best diamond stuff
When journalist Marianne Riial’s son died, she realized how huge a taboo the child’s death is. Encountering the grieving is difficult for many, and so the lost child is easily left alone, he writes in his essay.
For subscribers
Marianne Riiali HS
6/11/2020 2:00 AM | Updated 9:50
Do you need good reading? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This story was originally published in June 2020.
“Are really strong. ”
An acquaintance stands in our kitchen and hugs me stiffly. There are other people with us, I can’t exactly remember who everyone is, because the memories from the first days and weeks are flimsy. But I remember being confused. Strong? My child has just died.
Topics related to the article
.
Leave a Reply