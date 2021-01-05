No Result
The best diamond stuff After all, children don’t die in Finland, thought journalist Marianne Riiali, until the worst happened to her – the death of a child taught her something she would all like us to know.

Bhavi Mandalia
January 5, 2021
When journalist Marianne Riial’s son died, she realized how huge a taboo the child’s death is. Encountering the grieving is difficult for many, and so the lost child is easily left alone, he writes in his essay.

When a child dies, other people remain silent or just ask about death. The parent would also like to tell about the child’s life.­

Do you need good reading? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This story was originally published in June 2020.


“Are really strong. ”

An acquaintance stands in our kitchen and hugs me stiffly. There are other people with us, I can’t exactly remember who everyone is, because the memories from the first days and weeks are flimsy. But I remember being confused. Strong? My child has just died.

