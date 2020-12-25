The best diamond stuff Adults also have different levels of development – and according to theory, most of us are not mature enough for modern life

Adults also have different levels of development – and according to theory, most of us are not mature enough for modern life

Many think a person will grow into an adult and then be as if ready. However, according to developmental psychological theories, adults also have several different stages of development, but many of us never reach the highest.

as a person, a person gradually develops as the relationship with one’s own self changes.­

Children develop gradually from the survey period through defiance to adolescence.

But adults also have stages of development. In adulthood, they are easily overlooked, as the development of adult consciousness may not be as clear as in children.