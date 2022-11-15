The best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2023

Most of the best teams in the world play with a defensive midfielder – someone decided to stay back and do the dirty work while your creative players shine in attack.
Many tactics in Football Manager 2023 they include a DM so it’s important to make sure you have a reliable one, and there are plenty of options available for teams with any kind of transfer budget.
Here are the best defensive midfielders to sign on FM23.
cheap options
David Lopez – Girona
Comfortable in both midfield and defense, Lopez is one of the few top-tier options you’ll find at this price. The 32-year-old brings 14 tackles and 14 marks for his £3.7m price tag.
Saphir Taider – Free Agent
If you don’t have money to spare, take a look at Taider. He is one of the best free agents available and brings with him a wealth of European experience.
Agus Medina – Ponferrada
Medina, 27, is more of a playmaker than a defender but, if that’s your style, look at him for around £3m.
Paul Jaeckel – Union Berlin
Jaeckel, 23, looks like a smart buy at 15 to both tackle and score. He still has a little room to grow too.
Gary Medel – Bologna
With an expiring contract, the veteran Medel is available for as little as £240,000. It could be a smart buy for a smaller side looking for short-term coverage.
90min recommended
Souza – Besiktas
As far as top-tier talent goes, Souza is the best you’ll find for cheap. The Besiktas veteran is available for just £2.1m, but he’s good enough to start in a mid-table team in an elite division, thanks to 16 tackles from him.
Andres Guardado – Real Betis
Valuable midfielder for his versatility, Guardado is more of a passer than a tackler. It’s yours for £700,000.
Lucas Leiva – GRE
Leiva has just joined his new club so he can’t be talked into leaving straight away, but keep an eye on him because his £750,000 is more than fair for a short-term option.
Julian Baumgartlinger – Augsburg
£660,000 is all you need to sin Baumgartlinger, whose stamina of 18 means you needn’t worry about the fact that he’s 34.
Pedro Bigas – Elche
Midfielder, centre-back and left-back all rolled into one, Bigas is a good £2.3m squad option.
reasonable options
Renato Tapia – Celta de Vigo
£6m for Tapia is a bargain. He is one of the best midfielders you will find at this price, but also one of the cheapest. There are many sides sniffing around him when the game starts, so you better move fast.
Daley Blind – Ajax
Blind comes in at the top of this price tag at £14m, but is good enough to cover an elite team. For any team that needs help, he could be his man.
Axel Witsel – Atletico Madrid
Atlético are in a rush to reduce their salary bill, so they will sell you to Witsel for £11m. For a top-tier player who can also fill a spot at the back, you really can’t argue with that.
Charles Aranguiz – Bayer 04
A penalty specialist, Aranguiz, 33, is available for just £7m. With 15 passes from him, he would be a great deep playmaker.
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray
Torreira just signed for Galatasaray but keep an eye on him because he is still good enough to be part of a top team. The price of him at the beginning of the game is 8.5 million British pounds.
90min recommended
Mateus Uribe – Porto
Also our favorite midfield signing, Uribe is in his element defensively. His 16 tackles and unrealistic mental stats make him an excellent fit for the role and his price tag of just £10m is a steal when you consider the fact that his stats match those of players in the expensive group.
Nemanja Maksimovic – Getafe
Serbian enforcer Maksimovic has a lot of interest in him from the start, with numerous sides looking to meet his £7.25m asking price.
Oriol Romeu – Girona
Another recent signing, don’t hesitate to sign for Romeu when he hits the market. The former Southampton man is valued at £10.5m early on.
Nemanja Matic – Rome
£5.25m is enough to convince Roma to part ways with Matic, though the man himself is still reluctant to leave after only recently joining.
Sergi Darder – Spanish
There are many ways to use Darder, who has 16 passes and 15 tackles. He is best suited to a midfielder role, but you can limit him to defending if you need to, and he’s yours for £14.5m.
expensive options
William Carvalho – Real Betis
Carvalho at £20m is a great price. It has all the stats you need to be an elite defensive anchor and it’s about as cheap as it gets for that kind of quality.
Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Parthenope
Despite a deceptively low starting value, Zambo Anguissa is actually available for £38 million, which is still a fair price for a player of his current ability.
Sergio Busquets – Barcelona
Statistically, the best DM you’ll find without breaking the bank is Busquets, who is in the final year of his contract and is available for £21.5m.
Ismael Bennacer – Milan
Bennacer comes with a £43m release clause which is worth triggering if you have the money. The 24-year-old is great now and comes with the potential to become a true monster if you play your cards right.
Geoffrey Kondogbia – Atletico Madrid
At £19.5m, Kondogbia is sensational value for money. He’s an excellent tackler and passer, with 15 for both, so there are plenty of different ways to use him on your team.
90min recommended
Guido Rodriguez – Real Betis
At £20 million, this is a no-brainer. Rodriguez is among the best DMs in the entire game, just look at his 18 tackles and 18 positioning, and a lot of top teams will try to sign him because he’s such good value. Without a doubt, he’s your man for the role (and Carvalho is a close second).
Danilo Pereira – PSG
A capable central defender and elite midfielder, Danilo can be yours for just £22m, making him a viable alternative for someone like Rodriguez.
Edson Alvarez – Ajax
Álvarez is a huge talent now and still has room to become an elite midfielder. The £31m price tag for him is a bit high compared to others of his current capacity, but he’s paying more for resale value and longevity.
Teun Koopmeiners – Atalanta
Another of the young prospects, Koopmeiners is a great player who is perhaps a bit below that elite group at the moment, but he will develop into an excellent player and he is a low risk at £20m.
Stanislav Lobotka – Parthenope
An excellent all-round midfielder with 17 tackling and 16 passing (and 6 finishing), Lobotka is perfectly suited to so many different tactical styles and is absolutely worth his £26m price tag.
