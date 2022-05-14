The winner of the midfield battle usually ends up taking the match, and that’s no different in Soccer Manager 2022.
One of the best ways to help your team succeed is to find a strong elite defensive midfielder who can protect your defensive line and offer something up front.
In the right system, they can be the most important players on the team. So with the winter update, here is a list of best defensive midfielders that you can sign, whatever your budget.
Ex-Bayern Martínez continues to be good for a first division spot. He is not yet 33 years old and should give him one more time of service in exchange for €2.5 million.
Another experienced man, Leiva is available for just €1.2 millionso you will get a superior service season.
Roca is available for only €6 million, which is a real bargain in this price range. He has the potential to improve even more, but he is already good enough to play a role in a top team.
Fernando is statistically the best player you will find in this price range. His mental stats are outrageous and a safe bet for his asking price. €6.8 million. The reality is that it will soon be 34 years old and offers no resale value.
Usually present in this type of list, Barrios is a great option at a very affordable price of €10.7 million. He is a bit light physically, but mostly he is perfect for the ball-winning midfielder role.
A promising player, Martinez, 23, may become an elite option in a few years. Will cost €24 million and probably won’t justify that amount right away, but give it time and you won’t forget.
€10.7 million They will give you Tapia, which is one of the best options at this price. He also has very low salary demands and doesn’t seem to have understood how good he is. You won’t find many smarter deals than this.
Gueye comes with high salary demands, but the fact that it costs around €18 million should make it a bit easier to handle.
Fernandinho is one of the best players in this position and is available for only €8.3 million, but you will have to pay him a huge salary to get him to leave City. He is also 36 years old, so he is a short-term option.
Some top teams start chasing Rodriguez pretty quickly, and with good reason. He is one of the best defensive midfielders out there. He will only cost you €38.6 millionwhich – added to its relatively low salary demands – is a huge bargain.
#defensive #midfielders #Football #Manager
