We take advantage of the start of the weekend to share with you, as every Friday, lthe best offers in technology, electronics and videogames through our classic Red Friday, an article that will help you find interesting products at a good price.
As always, I take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend. Without further ado, we begin.
- PCComponentes has a wide selection of offers that you can consult through this link. As always, I recommend that you take a look calmly, since there are many desirable things.
- He Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G with 6 GB and 128 GB it is downgraded to 279 euros, a good price for a “premium” mid-range terminal.
- Oppo has several smartphones on offer, with prices starting at 159 euros. Do not miss it.
- Do you want to enjoy hours of fun with FIFA 21? Well, you have it lowered half-price.
- These ASUS gaming laptops have a significant discount.
- Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 5 3550H APU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD downgraded to 509.99 euros.
- Interesting deals on MSI laptops, both professionals and for gaming.
- Do you want to change monitors? Well take a look at these models in offer from Lenovo.
- If what you are looking for is a laptop quiet, Lenovo also has several computers on offer.
- Samsung LC32G73TQSUXEN, an impressive 32-inch monitor downgraded to 639.99 euros.
- Do you have a Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and want to combine it with all your clothes? Well take advantage, you have on offer a set of 15 silicone straps by 7.12 euros.
- He Core i5 9400F is downgraded to 129.91 euros, a good price for a six-core, six-thread processor with a high IPC.
- Do you need a 1 TB PCIE SSD to update your PC? Well, take advantage you have this PNY model downgraded to 120.99 euros.
- If you need more capacity you should take a look at the Corsair MP400 4TB, a very fast SSD that is downgraded to 580.99 euros.
- In case you are looking for something very inexpensive to give a second life to a relatively old equipment, this 240GB SATA III SSD by 27.99 euros it is an excellent option.
- The mouse Logitech G502 HERO It’s on sale. It can be yours for 52.99 euros.
- Do you want an iPhone? Well you have the iPhone 12 128GB downgraded to 927 euros, and the iPhone 12 Mini 128GB on offer for 827 euros.
- If the budget does not reach you calm, among the offers of the week is also this iPhone SE 2020 by 459 euros.
- The Last of Us Part II is one of the most interesting offers of the week for PS4 users. It can be yours for 34.90 euros.
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme WATERFORCE 11G by 545 euros. A good price considering the quality of the cooling system it mounts and its performance (slightly exceeds the RTX 3070).
Note: This selection of offers contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.
Leave a Reply