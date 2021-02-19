As every Friday, we return to the load with a new Red Friday, a classic where you will find the best deals of the week in computers, electronics and videogames.
We keep the usual format, and we take advantage, as always, to wish you a good weekend. Without further ado, let’s go for it.
- We start by reminding you of an interesting promotion, and that is that you can enjoy three free months of Amazon Music HD, you just have to enter this link. The promotion will be active until March 1.
- We continue with the PCComponents offers. The well-known Spanish retailer has selected a wide variety of products at a good price. I recommend, as always, that you look calmly to identify the best offers.
- Corsair has an interesting promotion open on PC Components with very attractive offers. Take a look.
- Do you need a new TV? Well, take advantage Samsung has launched the best deals of the week in this category with very marked discounts. For example, the Samsung 75-inch 2020 UHD 75TU8005 has dropped from 1,274.92 euros to 869.99 euros. There are also other models on offer starting from 409 euros.
- Looking for TVs from other manufacturers? Do not worry, here you will find another selection with the best offers from firms such as Philips, Hisense, Sharp and others.
- If what you need is a quiet monitor, in this link you’ll find a compilation with the best offers of the week.
- Some are also on sale Galaxy M series smartphones, with prices ranging from 129 to 209 euros.
- Do you need a new smartphone? Well you have the Galaxy S20 + 5G downgraded to 699 euros.
- MSi also offers some interesting offers on the Gaming Week.
- If what you want is a gaming laptop, take a look at this selection of HP Omen models in offer.
- The SSD Western Digital Blue SN550 2TB (NVMe PCIE) is downgraded to 217.99 euros.
- Are you looking gaming components? Well, make yourself comfortable, you have a task ahead of you. Through this link you’ll find a compilation of the best deals available on Amazon.
- Well, nice and cheap, this TV LG 49UN7100 (2020) 49-inch is downgraded to 399.99 euros.
- If you want an OLED panel, you have the 55-inch LG OLED55CX downgraded to 1,379.99 euros, less than the 48-inch model costs.
- Do you want a new generation console but have a reduced budget? Well, take advantage Xbox Series S is back in stock. It can be yours for 299 euros.
- The Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is downgraded to 218.80 euros, a fantastic price for this smartphone with Snapdragon 732G, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
- If you want something more powerful, and you need to make the jump to 5G, you should consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, downgraded to 289 euros.
- Need to give a second life to an LGA1151 socket based PC? Well this Core i5 9400F may be a good option, especially now that it is downgraded to 119.95 euros.
- The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G it is also on sale. It can be yours for 1,369.86 euros.
Note: This selection of offers contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.