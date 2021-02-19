As every Friday, we return to the load with a new Red Friday, a classic where you will find the best deals of the week in computers, electronics and videogames.

We keep the usual format, and we take advantage, as always, to wish you a good weekend. Without further ado, let’s go for it.

Note: This selection of offers contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.