It’s finally Friday, and you know what it’s about: share with you the best offers of the week in a new Red Friday, an article where you will find a careful selection of computer, electronic and video game products at a good price.
As always, I take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend. Let’s go for it.
- We start, as usual, with the offers of the week published by PCComponentes. We have a wide variety of products at very attractive prices, so I recommend that you take a look calmly.
- Looking for a laptop? Well through this link you will find one great variety of models on offer, take a look.
- If you need a monitor with a good price-performance ratio, but you have a tight budget, take a look at this model of Lenovo with IPS panel and FreeSync. It is downgraded to 219.99 euros.
- Crucial has several storage solutions, and also some RAM kits, in offer.
- The Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard It’s on sale. It can be yours for 169.99 euros.
- The Razer DeathAdder V2, a wired gaming mouse that has dropped from 59.99 euros to 49.99 euros.
- Do you need a compact but powerful and inexpensive PC? Well you’re in luck this model with Ryzen 5 Pro 2500U APU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is downgraded to 424.99 euros.
- Honor has launched an interesting sales campaign on Amazon, where we can find smartwatches and sports activity bracelets With discount.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is downgraded to 45.90 euros in its version for PS4, already 49.90 euros in its version for PS5. If you want it for Xbox do not worry, it is also reduced to 49.90 euros.
- Watch Dogs Legion – Limited Edition is also downgraded to 39.90 euros.
- The Ryzen 5 3600 is downgraded to 193.85 euros. It is the best-selling processor on Amazon, and with good reason, since it adds 6 cores and 12 threads, and offers a good level of performance.
- If you are looking for something more powerful quiet, you also have on offer the Ryzen 7 3700X, which has 8 cores and 16 threads. It can be yours for 299.90 euros.
- Are you thinking of updating your PC taking advantage of the price drop of the Core 9 series? Well this motherboard GIGABYTE Z390 Aorus Elite it is a good option if you are going to mount a Core i7 9700K. It is downgraded to 160.95 euros.
- In case you are opting for a Ryzen 3000 series or 5000 series, the GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite It is one of the best options that exist, especially now that it costs 197.90 euros.
- The Corsair MP400 is downgraded to 129.10 euros, an interesting price for a 1 TB SSD that is capable of offering speeds of up to 3,400 MB / s in sequential reading and up to 3,000 MB / s in sequential writing.
- This memory kit Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB at 3,200 MHz is downgraded to 89.99 euros.
- The Core i7 10700K is downgraded to 319.95 euros, a very good price for an 8-core 16-thread processor with a high IPC, and unlocked multiplier.
- Do you want a Galaxy S21 5G? Well take advantage, you have it lowered to 779 euros, one of the best deals of the week.
- Another of the most interesting offers of the week is in the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. It can be yours for 1,379.86 euros.
- If you are looking for something cheaper, you have the Samsung Galaxy M31 downgraded to 205 euros, a very good price, especially considering that it is normally around the 279 euros.
Note: This selection of offers contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.