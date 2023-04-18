The best days: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, Tuesday 18 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, The Best Days is broadcast, a comedy film from 2023 directed by Massimiliano Bruno and Edoardo Leo. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Four episodes set during some days of celebration or recurrence. Edoardo Leo is director of chapters 1 and 3, Massimiliano Bruno of 2 and 4.

Christmas Eve

Stefania, involved in politics, also invites Attilio, party secretary, from whom she hopes to get support in view of the next elections, to the usual dinner with her relatives. In the evening, however, she is inflamed by the clash between the woman’s brothers…

New Year’s Eve

Bruno Amenta, a wealthy entrepreneur, drags his wife and daughter to a dinner for the neediest from which he hopes, however, to escape after an hour. A young reporter, hired by his assistant, derails his plans by filming him with a camera and forcing him to attend later than expected.

Saint Valentine

The good but unfaithful Gianni is divided between his wife Sonia and his lover Clarissa; Daniela is in the opposite situation: she is engaged to Clarissa and suffers the advances of Sonia. The situation degenerates when he tries to take both of his women to dinner on the evening of February 14th.

8th of March

Margherita, an anchorwoman with a family in shambles, is entrusted with a thankless task: she has to apologize on live television to the viewers of the program she hosts because the day before a report on the “ideal woman” was broadcast, whom many have accused of sexism.

The Best of Days: The Cast of the Movie

We’ve seen the plot of Best Days, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Edoardo Leo: Alexander

Massimiliano Bruno: Luke

Anna Foglietta: Stephanie

Max TortoraBruno Amenta

Paolo Calabresi: Alberto

Luca Argentero: Gianni

Valentina Lodovini as Sonia

Greta Scarano: Daniela

Claudia Gerini as Margherita Spinesi

Stefano FresiPaolo Sgarbossa

Marco Bonini: Carlo

Maria Chiara Centorami: Clarissa

Ludovica Martino: Carolina

Liliana Fiorelli: Down

Pietro De Silva: Attilio

Jonis Bascir: Nurse

Laline CafaroAlice

Giorgia Salari: Blessed

Giuseppe Ragone: Renato

Sergio Zecca: Remo

Maurizio Lops as Antonio Magotti

Tiberio Timperi: Martin

Malvina Ruggiano Susan

Mariachiara Di Mitri: Martina

Daniele Locci: Matthew

Roberta PompiliLisa

Streaming and TV

Where to see The best days live tv and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 18 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform SkyGo.