Blue ribbon for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: the first child of the Napoli footballer, had with his wife Nitsa Tavadze, has arrived

Uncontainable joy for Khvicha Kvaratskheliastar of Napoli and pride of Georgia. The number 77 of the Azzurri has become a father for the first time, welcoming little Damiane into his life. At the stroke of the 90th minute of the first championship match against Hellas Verona, Kvaratskhelia flew to Georgia. He was supposed to be at his wife Nitsa Tavadze’s side, to support her during the imminent birth.

The news, which immediately warmed the hearts of Neapolitan fans, was given by the footballer’s cousin, Darejan Kvaracxelia. With a post on Facebook he announced the happy event which took place in Tbilis, also revealing the name chosen for the newborn: Damian.

“A new person has been added to our family name, the son of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nitsa Tavadze was born”

Shortly after, Khvicha and his wife could not contain their joy and, contrary to their habits, shared their happiness on social media. The Napoli striker defined August 21, 2024:

“The best day of my life.”

The 22-year-old Georgian footballer had married his Nitsa Tavadzea 21-year-old medical student, last October, in a traditional Georgian ceremony. The couple, extremely discreet, had never made the details of their love story public. It officially began with their engagement in March 2023 and crowned with their wedding in October of the same year.

The news of Damiane’s arrival immediately went viral on the web, sparking excitement among fans and the football community. The new parents decided to share the first photo of their little one, bringing a smile to the many fans who follow Khvicha with affection.

The birth of Damiane is a new chapter in the life of the talented Napoli striker. Now, in addition to shining on the field, he will be able to enjoy the joys of fatherhood, surrounded by the love of his family and the support of his fans.

