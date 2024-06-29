The time has come to hang up the blue ribbon for one of the main figures of one of the most loved and popular reality shows of recent years. Let’s talk about Temptation Islanda highly anticipated program that has just returned to air, just this week. The sweet news involves one of the most controversial boyfriends of Temptation Island who became the father of a childhis name, announced on social media, is Edoardo.

The joyful announcement came on Instagram, shared just a few hours ago by both the new mother and the new father, accompanied by the first family photo. “Edoardo Rasa. Welcome to the world, love of mommy and daddy”. The news of the pregnancy was made public last November, a few months after the couple confirmed their relationship. She writes Federico Rasa in a post on social media:

From the first day I saw you, I immediately understood that you would upset my life! Day after day, my feelings for you became stronger and stronger and I began to feel emotions that I had never felt in my life!

The message of love and gratitude for their relationship so full of love, now even more so with the arrival of little Edoardo, continues: “After only three months you gave me the most beautiful gift in the world and becoming a father with a a woman like you is the most beautiful thing in the world! I will respect and love you for life! I love you so much”. The ex’s girlfriend Temptation Island, Angy Collettaa young girl from Palermo, gave birth on June 28th, yesterday morning to be precise.

The audience of Temptation Island he remembers Federico Rasa’s story well with Floriana Angelicathe ex with whom he had decided to test their relationship. During their stay in the village in Sardinia, their path had already appeared turbulent at first. Federico had approached the single Vincenza Botti and had also used less than generous words towards Floriana. There had, in fact, been an early confrontation bonfire, but Federico had not shown up.

After the second request Rasa had agreed to meet her and the two left the reality show together. Their relation it has been characterized by ups and downs, with several breakups over the years. In the end, they separated permanently and Federico met Angy, the mother of little Edoardo, his son.