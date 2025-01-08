Cheese is one of the most consumed foods not only in Spain but in the entire world. For hundreds of years this product has been featured on tables and menus for the taste and enjoyment of everyone who tries it. but there is many types and many flavorssome softer, others stronger, some more matured and others less.

Goat cheese is known for having certain strong touch of flavor What do you love or hate? The creation of this product requires a very complex preparation process and it is important to follow the steps well to obtain that delicious final result. Recently, a Spaniard has been declared as the best goat cheese in the world.

The best goat cheese in the world

Among hundreds of participants, the one named best goat cheese in the world is The Shepherd of El Torcala company that emerged at the end of 2021 and that makes a goat cheese cured in honey, rosemary and thyme and that has a total price of 104 euros for two kilograms. It is a product made in a completely artisanal way.

The best goat cheese in the world is made in Spain. The shepherd of El Torcal

Its smooth flavor and texture on the palate have gone through a process of maturation of 250 days and subsequently undergoes another thirty days. All this has made it take the gold in this French pageant of 2023. There is no doubt that when care and affection are put into the creation of a cheese, it obtains good results.

This delicacy is manufactured in an Andalusian factory that, as explained on its website, bases its philosophy on three basic principles, the use of quality raw materialthe follow-up of a completely artisanal process but treated with high hygienic-sanitary technology and exquisite professionalism in the elaboration.

The contest

Assortment of cheeses from El Pastor de El Torcal The shepherd of El Torcal

We travel to Lyon to discover the International wine, beer and spirits competition which takes place once a year in this gastronomic capital. This gala is supported by important culinary associations such as Les Toques Blanches Lyonnaises, the Association of Sommeliers of Lyon and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region.

This contest not only rewards the best alcoholic beverages in the world, tastings are also held and awards are given to the best cheeses, dairy products, sausages and cold cuts. In this last edition, 49 countries presented a total of 10,391 samples of different products that were cataloged by the judges and experts.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.