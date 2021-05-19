The Expert Center of the All-Russian Union of Consumers “Roskontrol” held study (a copy is at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”) curd with blueberries with a fat content of 3-7 percent of popular federal brands.

The testing was attended by products of the brands “Miracle”, “Milk hotel / Malochny gastsinets”, “Vienna breakfast” and “Lenta”, cottage cheese products “Danissimo”, “Milgrad” and cottage cheese dessert paste “Savushkin”.

Lenta cottage cheese dessert with blueberries was blacklisted. The experts found that the tested sample did not meet the safety requirements for microbiological indicators. In addition, bacteria of the Escherichia coli group were found there. The yeast content turned out to be 17 times higher than the maximum allowed by the technical regulations. The mold content has also been exceeded.

Experts recommended for purchase the products Danissimo, Miracle, Milk hotel / Malochny gastsinets, Milgrad and Vienna breakfast.

Earlier in May, experts conducted a study of the “Braunschweig” sausage. Soy protein granules not indicated on the package were found in the Malakhovsky sausage. The samples “Malakhovsky”, “Ostankino”, “Dymov” and “Okraina” showed a reduced fat content. All samples, except for Velcom and Klinsky, have a high protein content, while meeting the requirements of GOST. And in the “Rublevsky” sausage, an increased content of the amino acid hydroxyproline was revealed, indicating an insufficient content of connective tissues in the sausage.