Counter Strike: Global Offensive can rightly be considered a full-fledged game universe, since the project is not limited only to battles in various locations. Also, users can try their hand at trading in-game items, which over a decade developed a huge amount. Sell ​​CS:GO Skins in 2023 it is profitable for the reason that this project has just been presented to the general public. All CS:GO items are transferred there unchanged, and the cost has only increased. Accordingly, if you understand all the nuances, you can earn a good profit. Interestingly, some weapons are almost impossible for the average player to buy. For example, if there is a 2014 Team Titan sticker on an automaton, such an item will cost tens of thousands of dollars. Such a copy is relevant only for collectors who want to get a unique item in their inventory that has no analogues in the world.

With the release of the next operation new skins appear. As a rule, we are talking about several dozen new articles. In total, throughout this version of the game, more than 1,500 designs have been approved. Each item is designed for a specific audience. Considering that 10 percent of active players are women, the best weapon skins for them should include:

1.- Pink DDPAT for Glock-18. This pink skin for the Glock-18 is perfect for girls who love the color pink. It has an elegant and unique design that will not leave even the most demanding players indifferent. The surface of the weapon is half black, so it cannot be said that it is suitable only for fans of bright colors. The cost of such an item is significant, specifically 70 USD.

2.- Asiimov for M4A4. Asiimov is one of the most popular skins in CS:GO. It has a nice blue and white design that makes M4A4 even prettier. If a woman likes this, she can make a whole collection for herself, as it’s available for other weapons as well, including the AWP. The average price of the skin is 200 USD.

3.- Emerald for Desert Eagle. This is a bright green skin for the shooter’s deadliest weapon. It draws attention with its unusual coloring and is perfect for girls who want to add sparkle to their game. However, not everyone can afford this item, since its price is 400 USD.

4.- Bloodsport for AK-47. This is a great choice for girls who are looking for a nice and stylish skin for the most coveted weapon of the terrorist camp. It has an interesting design in red and black tones that will highlight your personality on the battlefield. The price of this item is about 100 USD.

5.- Hyper Beast for the P90. This is a unique and elegant holster for the submachine gun. It has an interesting design inspired by beasts and mythological creatures. This case will not leave you indifferent. Also, it will be a good choice as a gift for your favorite girl. In its normal state the cost of this skin is about 100 USD.

6.- Neon Revolution for AK-47. This is a luminous skin for cheap submachine gun, which creates the effect of bright light even in the dark. It will be perfect for girls who like to look unusual and attract attention. Overall, this is a fairly affordable option at $25.

7.- Chantico’s Fire for the M4A1-S. This is a red and gold skin for the most popular machine gun in the game with a design that looks like burning flames. This skin creates a beautiful and spectacular looking weapon that will accentuate your personality. Its price is 200 USD.

Hydroponics for AK-47. It is a green skin for the machine gun with a geometric design. It has an interesting combination of green and white, which creates a nice visual effect. This skin would be a great choice for girls who like stylish and unusual skins. Pricing starts at $1,000.

In short, the choice of skins for girls in CS:GO is a matter of taste. However, the aforementioned skins can be good options for those who are looking for a beautiful, stylish and unique type of weapon in the game. It is important to remember that a beautiful skin does not always mean that it is better in terms of gameplay, so the choice of skins should also be based on your personal gaming experience and preferences.