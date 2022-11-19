Microsoft’s Xbox division managed to score a 10 thanks to a collaboration with the 31 minuteswho participated in a commercial where his well-known characters promote the Xbox Series S.

This is how the star reporter of this television show, Juan Carlos Bodoque, travels to Egypt to make a great discovery. It is the tomb of Pharaoh Jenhi-Vitis where he expects to find many mummies and treasures.

However, what he discovers surprises him greatly. All because although the pharaoh is there he is not lying on his sarcophagus in eternal sleep, but rather he is enjoying the Microsoft console.

And the title you play is the most recent installment in the series of force. Namely, force horizon 5which went on sale on November 9 of last year and includes tours based on various locations in Mexico.

It seems that this collaboration of Xbox Series S and 31 minutes will not be the only one. It is what the description of this commercial says, which has fallen in favor with the fans.

It currently has more than 13,000 views but it will surely accumulate more as fans find out. It is to be imagined that in the following promotions there will be other games represented and they will surely be just as fun.

What is the 31 minute show that appears with Xbox Series S?

The program of 31 minutes in which its characters promote the Xbox Series S and force horizon 5 He is of Chilean origin. It is focused on children but is enjoyed by fans of all ages and is a creation of the Aplaplac production company.

Its first episode came out on March 15, 2003 on the National Television of Chile. This series focuses on the crew of a small newsreel and the many adventures they go on.

Although many of the notes they share are for educational purposes, it also has a large dose of humor and is what makes it accessible to many people.

Its success is such that it is now present in several countries and even got its own film, which premiered in March 2008. In Mexico it can be seen on open television through the Canal Once signal in its Once Children section and it is still very popular.

In addition to Xbox we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.