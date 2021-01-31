We close the week with the compilation of best content that we have published in MC throughout the week and that you can review at a glance in this selection with what we understand the most important:

Smartphones Guide: Everything you need to know to buy your smart phone and a selection of offers in all price ranges.

We reviewed the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 laptop, an object of desire with the new NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile graphics and AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

Which processor do I need for each graphics card: avoid bottlenecks.

System Restore, one of the most important Windows maintenance tools and a lifesaver against system crashes.

Twelve things you should not do when building a PC. A very interesting practical guide to avoid mistakes.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile: the consummation of Zen 3 in laptops.

How to change DNS when we lose the Internet connection.

Weekly series with VOD News 05/21: ‘Bajocero’, a Spanish-style suspense that won’t leave you cold.

Realme 7 vs. Realme 7 Pro: we face the two versions of these mobiles.

Google Play Points, the program that rewards you for playing on your mobile.

The Spanish antiviral Aplidin becomes the great world hope against COVID-19.

Doomsday Clock 2021, are we closer to the end of the world?

Introducing the new devolo Mesh WiFi 2 PLC – please turn off the router.

And speaking of networks, why is my Wi-Fi speed slow if I have a fast connection?

WallStreetBets targets Nokia and BlackBerry after the incredible GameStop case.

Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700K and Core i5-11600K processor specifications.

Plex Arcade: nostalgia gamer as a service.

GeForce NOW on Chrome is now available for Windows and macOS.

Motorola Edge S: Motorola advances a step in the high range.

Google MicroDroid, Android in the lowest exponent for virtual machines.

Xiaomi will improve the Mi Band 6 bracelet with GPS, SpO2 and Alexa.

Apple faces another scheduled obsolescence lawsuit.

Piracy in 2020: 130,000 million views to convert or monetize.

Samsung Galaxy A02, an inexpensive but interesting smartphone.

Corsair MP600 PRO, another PCIe 4.0 SSD in search of maximum performance.

Tesla Model S launches a new design and greater autonomy.

And continuing with the engine section this week we analyze the Toyota C-HR 180H.

We finish with our weekly article of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week.

