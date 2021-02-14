We close the week with the compilation of best content that we have published in MC throughout the week and that you can review at a glance in this selection with what we understand the most important:
- Gaming headset guide: the best models according to price, features and connectivity.
- Ten common problems in Windows 10 and how to solve them.
- We review the HP Envy 15 laptop, the reinvention of a classic.
- How to increase the RAM memory of a desktop or laptop PC.
- Hacked account? How to check and remedy it.
- Another analysis of the week is dedicated to the LG Ultra 17U70N-J, a serious and stylish laptop.
- What power supply do I need? We tell you everything you need to know.
- 10 protection tips in celebration of Safe Internet Day 2021.
- What graphics cards support ray tracing? We tell you everything you need to know.
- Weekly series with VOD News 07/21: ‘Greenland’, the comet we were missing.
- How to make video calls from WhatsApp Web.
- Five great achievements AMD has made with Ryzen processors.
- The best ads of the Super Bowl 2021.
- Apple: “New rules for the App Store threaten to destroy the iPhone as you know it.”
- Xiaomi presents the Mi 11 on the international channel and it is the supermobile we expected.
- Do you want cheap games? The Chinese New Year Steam Sale is here.
- Cybercriminals who attacked CD Projekt RED sell the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and leak the source code for Gwent.
- Motorola Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power: specifications and first renders.
- HP presents its new Pavilion x360 convertibles.
- Huawei could surprise us with a console: will it compete with PS5 and Xbox Series X?
- Android 12: we already have the first images.
- Donald Trump will never be able to return to Twitter.
- And in line with it: Facebook will support the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and will eliminate false information.
- Windows XP 2021 shows what a more attractive Windows 10 could look like.
- Steam breaks a new record with more than 26.4 million users connected.
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, a mid-range to “democratize” 5G.
- Our Readers Say: What has been your favorite version of Windows?
