We close the week with the compilation of best content that we have published in MC throughout the week and that you can review at a glance in this selection with what we understand the most important:

Gaming headset guide: the best models according to price, features and connectivity.

Ten common problems in Windows 10 and how to solve them.

We review the HP Envy 15 laptop, the reinvention of a classic.

How to increase the RAM memory of a desktop or laptop PC.

Hacked account? How to check and remedy it.

Another analysis of the week is dedicated to the LG Ultra 17U70N-J, a serious and stylish laptop.

What power supply do I need? We tell you everything you need to know.

10 protection tips in celebration of Safe Internet Day 2021.

What graphics cards support ray tracing? We tell you everything you need to know.

Weekly series with VOD News 07/21: ‘Greenland’, the comet we were missing.

How to make video calls from WhatsApp Web.

Five great achievements AMD has made with Ryzen processors.

The best ads of the Super Bowl 2021.

Apple: “New rules for the App Store threaten to destroy the iPhone as you know it.”

Xiaomi presents the Mi 11 on the international channel and it is the supermobile we expected.

Do you want cheap games? The Chinese New Year Steam Sale is here.

Cybercriminals who attacked CD Projekt RED sell the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and leak the source code for Gwent.

Motorola Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power: specifications and first renders.

HP presents its new Pavilion x360 convertibles.

Huawei could surprise us with a console: will it compete with PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Android 12: we already have the first images.

Donald Trump will never be able to return to Twitter.

And in line with it: Facebook will support the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and will eliminate false information.

Windows XP 2021 shows what a more attractive Windows 10 could look like.

Steam breaks a new record with more than 26.4 million users connected.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, a mid-range to “democratize” 5G.

New delivery of Red Friday offers You are still in time for Valentine’s Day!

Our Readers Say: What has been your favorite version of Windows?

The entry The best contents of the week in MC (CCXLV) is original by MuyComputer