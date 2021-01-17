We close the first week of January with the compilation of the best content that we have published in MC throughout the week and that you can review at a glance in this selection with the most relevant:

All CES 2021. The week has been marked by the celebration of the first and main world technology fair. In the link you have all the articles that we have published although we will highlight some of the most important,

One of them was the presentation of the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards for laptops, the RTX 30 Mobile.

The Galaxy S20 smartphones arrive, the new top of the range from Samsung have already been presented and they are as we expected.

We analyze the Corsair 5000D Airflow, one of the best semi-towers you can find for its quality and price.

Intel has introduced four processing platforms at CES 2021, the Tiger Lake-H for laptops and the Intel Rocket Lake-S / Alder Lake as the most important.

Another of the most important announcements of the Las Vegas fair has been the new AMD processors for laptops, Ryzen 5000 Mobile series and Ryzen 5000HX based on Zen 3.

We also had time for our pilot section. Are you having problems with Windows 10? Try express assistance in case they can help you.

We analyze the Kioxia TransMemory U365, a USB 3.2 pendrive to take your data wherever you want.

Weekly series with VOD News 03/21: ‘WandaVision’, Scarlet Witch and Vision bring the UCM to TV.

Graphics card shortage until mid-2021: five tips to overcome this situation.

And continuing with CES, another important presentation was that of Lenovo with the new Legion gaming laptops. It also updated its ThinkBook laptops.

ASUS at CES 2021: A Spectacular Line of Gaming Laptops.

Z590 motherboards: great offer, high level, but very expensive in the high range.

Along with the S21, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds Pro headphones: True Wireless Stereo and active noise cancellation

Windows 10X is (almost) ready and we like the news that are arriving.

Sound Blaster Z SE, Creative updates its most popular sound card.

The Trump administration adds Xiaomi to the blacklist.

Another great CES presentation: MSI presents its new line of notebooks with RTX 30.

And another: Acer renews its gaming laptops with the NVIDIA RTX 30 and Radeon RX.

Intel NUC 11 mini PCs with Tiger Lake-U are now official.

They filter the stolen data from the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week.

In our engine section, we thoroughly review the 2020 Skoda Octavia Combi.

We finish with this guide dedicated to how to use your smartphone efficiently.

