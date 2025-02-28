Edifier QR65: These speakers, which offer an elegant appearance with supercool lighting effects and a powerful and powerful sound, are excellent for music, movies or games. They also come with two angle supports to aim at your ears. They have USB, RCA and Bluetooth 5.3 and USB ports to load your Gadgets. The controls are decent, with a physical button on the right speaker to turn on and change mode. The problem is that they are huge and do not fit in most desktop computers, including mine.

Creative Pebble X Plus: If our economic choice does not convince you, the Pebble X Plus of Creative adds a cube -shaped subwoofer under your desk. The largest speakers, with RGB lighting, are also more powerful, and the subwoofer provides forceful serious. They sound reasonably well for what they cost. The connectivity has also been reinforced compared to the previous V3, with headphones and microphone and Bluetooth 5.3 ports, but all this has a higher cost.

Blueant Soundblade: If there were a prize for the most elegant sound bar, Blueant Curvo Soundblade would win. The Soundblade also offers a surprisingly full sound of nuances and a true punch of serious, courtesy of the integrated subwoofer. It is supposed to be placed under the monitor, but it does not serve as support or elevator (unfortunately, Blueant told me not to put anything on top). The connectivity is good with USB-C, 3.5 mm or Bluetooth 5.3, but voice indications are annoying. The sound is good for movies and games, but slightly murky media and limited acute hinder music. It includes a practical remote control.

OXS Thunder Lite: This compact sound bar lacks the bells and whistles of his older brother, but is much more affordable. It has a very high volume, admits virtual surround sound and comes with a small remote control. Unfortunately, the separation was poor, so it was difficult to say where the sounds in the games came from, and is very poor in serious for a sound bar with thunder in its name. Connectivity includes USB-C, 3.5 mm, optical or HDMI, and is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0.

Creative Sound Blaster GS5: Although it does not have the power of the anterior oxs thunder lite, this sound bar costs less than half and equals connectivity, even adding a great RGB lighting at the bottom. It also has a remote control and a software Decent to make equalization and lighting adjustments. The sound lacks clarity and the serious ones are limited, but it is a small and solid sound bar for the price it has and works well as a desktop device.

Creative Stage V2: This affordable sound bar offers excellent connectivity with HDMI ARC, optical, USB, 3.5 mm auxiliary and Bluetooth 5.0. But it is not especially powerful, it may sound cloudy and flat, and has a short cable (it is not good for standing desks). The subwoofer provides decent serious, has a remote control and I like the Clear Dialog option to refine the voices, but it can be better.