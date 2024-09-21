1. Nocturnes. Laura Perez. Astiberri.

The night as the omnipresent protagonist of a choral work, where a canonical argument is not necessary to feel subjugated by the poetics of a stroke with which the Valencian author enters into the mystery of the night through sensations and feelings. The glances and silences of the characters in this work reach us through a vignette that acts as an indiscreet window, which makes us feel like thieves of those perceptions until we realize with our own flesh that those eyes see us and challenge us as part of that fascination with the night, with that darkness full of magic, pain, joy, fear or tranquility. A work to let yourself be captured, to take the author’s hand so that she accompanies us in this discovery of sinuous shadows in which the imagination is released by a thousand different stories of that place where only the light of the Moon is allowed to enter.

2. The burrow. Jules Mamone. Liana Editorial.

The stroke and chromatic palette of Femimutancia, the pseudonym of Jules Mamone, are visceral, with a seemingly unstoppable and powerful force, but in this work that tells us about his relationship with his mother, all that torrent of energy is poured into a cathartic and intimate story that reaches the reader transmuted into overflowing sincerity that seeks to be enveloped in the embrace of our reading. Reading thus becomes a dialogue with our experience, an open door to feelings that we have often wanted to forget, but that have always been there, waiting to be remembered.

3. Deep me. Marc-Antoine Mathieu. Translation by Irene Oliva. Salamander Graphic.

Throughout his career, Mathieu has pushed the language of comics to unthinkable limits, experimenting with it in impossible balances that lead to complex reflections. In the first part of this diptych, the extreme is reached with an apparent succession of black vignettes, a darkness barely broken by the words of Adam, the protagonist, who connects with that sensorial isolation of the protagonist of Johnny picked up his rifle. A closed and oppressive atmosphere that will give way to unanswered questions that the reader will have to put together like a puzzle without references, but which will create other questions that are extremely relevant and call into question the very meaning of our existence in the era of transhumanism.

4. Blake and Mortimer Integral Vol. II. Edgard P. Jacobs. Translated by Ramon de España. Norma Editorial.

An absolute classic of European comics that reaches what are possibly its most memorable installments: SOS Meteors, The Yellow Mark and The enigma of Atlantis, Three works that mark the definitive record of a series that was born with echoes of the science fiction of newspaper comics to launch into that seductive mix of adventure and espionage that Jacobs so skillfully created. The clean but naturalistic line, those endless texts, the hieratic action of its protagonists… can be seen as defects or successes, but they constitute a unique signature that gives the series a powerful personality that makes reading it a continuous pleasure.

5. What awaits them. Liam Cobb. Translated by Manuel Moreno. Walden Books.

A collection of short stories that finally allows us to discover this author’s particular ability for the chameleon-like stroke, which can change from an aseptic risography indebted to Schrauwen to a vitalist and organic stroke to adapt to the needs of stories that break all expectations. Whether with a Bibendum acting as a logical food critic, the drama within a dense jungle or places with extreme climates, Cobb’s stories always move along unexpected paths, exploring alternative destinations that do not follow logic to enter suggestive dreamlike terrains where everything is possible, where the absurd becomes an implacable law through which surprising conclusions emerge.