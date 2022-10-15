The best combination of sports director and coach for Chivas would be legends with red and white blood

barely left Ricardo Pelaez of the sports management of Chivas and thousands of names began to sound to take his position, but not only his, but also that of the coach Richard Chainwho did a good job despite not having given him a totally competitive squad, especially in the attacking part.
And now it is even known that Spanish Ferdinand Iron He would already have a closed agreement with the Guadalajara board to be his new sports director, a move that sounds very crazy, because in the past the team has already tried a European system with the deceased Johan Cruyff which did not lead to anything, because the magic ended quickly because the deceased also Jorge Vergara decided it was useless.
With this we return to business as usual and what most of the Chiva brothers think, the president and owner Amaury Vergara He doesn’t know a damn thing about football, it is unknown where he and his family receive advice from, who in the end make all the important decisions, so surely they are leaving with the little mirrors that someone must have put on the table, above all because The Bubo is a legend of Real Madrid and because he led the emergency team Spain national team in the last World Cup in Russia 2018, where he was quickly left out, although as an experience manager of The Red managed to win the Euro 2008 and the World Cup 2010.
However, we forgot something, or rather Amaury he forgets something, he Guadalajara doesn’t have a Xavi Hernandeza Carles Puyola Andres Iniestaa Sergio Busquets or a David Villaelements that shone in their positions and not only in the national team but also in Barcelona, if they had the best Spaniards of the moment, something that does not happen in Verde Valle because when playing with national cigars, purchases are much more expensive and they want to invest in it, in addition to the fact that unfortunately it has been seen that several footballers no longer see the rojiblanco club with good eyes due to what has happened in recent years and the way in which several come out, including their legends such as Carlos Salcido, Ramon Morales, Hector Reynoso, Adolf Baptist, Omar Bravo And till Rudolph Pizarro.
Before the name came out Iron to show off, there was already talk of candidates like Alvaro Davila, Duilio Davino, William Cantu Y louis michael saviorwhere they all have in common not to have any past as rojiblancos, something that the institution needs, to bring someone who really feels the colors, who identifies himself, not that nothing else comes to collect his check as he did pelaez. Someone who knows the entrails and really focuses on finding out what the institution needs to get out of the mediocrity into which it has fallen, who puts a heavy hand on soccer players who do not respect the shield, to also work better in the Basic Forces, well despite being a seedbed, Pachuca Y Santos Laguna they are already surpassing them in the creation of elements that shine on national and foreign soil.
Several times the legends of Herd What The Bofo, Ramon Ramirez, Ramoncito, joel sanchez, among others, have raised their hands to be given an opportunity. It is clear that they do not have experience in this position, but you always learn and would surely do a better job than several already mentioned, because they love the club and do not want to see it sink. It is a pity that the board seems to have already made its decision to bring Iron and now it remains to be seen if he will really look for the team to grow and return to the places where it should never leave or only apply a Cruyff Y pelaezwhich causes it to continue to be the mockery of Mexican soccer.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#combination #sports #director #coach #Chivas #legends #red #white #blood
Leave a Reply