The best combination of sports director and coach for Chivas would be legends with red and white blood

🐐 Fernando Hierro will be the Sports Director of @Chivas. The club and the Spaniard reached an agreement. The deal is closed 🤝

🔴 It will become official over the weekend and could be presented on Monday or Tuesday ✍️

– Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) October 15, 2022