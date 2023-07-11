The Tour de France is a professional cycling stage competition, en route that takes place throughout the French territory. Traditionally, it is held in July and is part of the ‘UCI World Tour’ calendar, which is the highest category of professional sports races.

It is no secret to anyone that a large number of athletes participate in this competition, representing their country of birth. In this case we are going to talk about Colombia and who are those sports stars that have represented the coffee country in one of the most important races worldwide.

This Tour is done in France and some parts of other nearby countries. Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

It must be borne in mind that the first version was in 1903 and since then several Colombian cyclists have excelled in the competition.

To highlight, to date there have been 14 cyclists who have written their name in the history of this race, Well, adding a total of 22 victories since the first one achieved in 1984, by the legendary cyclist Lucho Herrera.

lucho herrera

Lucho Herrera, known as the pioneer of Colombian Cycling.

This victory, which would give rise to Colombian cyclists being known worldwide, He was able to achieve it in the Alpe de Huez where ‘Lucho’ was able to surprise all Europeans with his talent and was left with one of the most important victories for the country and for the fans of this sport.

It should be noted that a year later, already in the 1985 edition, ‘The King of the Mountain’ would return with more desire to win and for this reason he obtained two victories.

At that time Herrara would get unbeatable, since he won three stages of this competition. However, in 2002 another Colombian would arrive to put himself at the same level as the coffee legend.

Fabio Parra

Fabio Parra winning one of the stages.

Although he did not win three stages like ‘The Little Gardener’. Fabio Parra is also one of the benchmarks in this competition, because in 1985 he climbed to the podium of stage 12 of the Tour de FranceLikewise, three years later, he would get one more victory in 1988.

Santiago Botero

Santiago Botero, another of the prominent cyclists in the Tour de France. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

This great Colombian cyclist was able to emulate what was done by the legendary Lucho Herrera, since in the year 2000 and 2002 He managed to be champion of three stages, in the following order:

In 2000 he achieved a mythical victory in stage 13 and for this and the desire to win two years later he would achieve two victories. In stage 9 and in stage 15, he managed to get on the podium as one of the best cyclists in the already mentioned competition.

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana among the best Colombians in the Tour de France. Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

One of the best Colombian cyclists in recent years has been Nairo Quintana, because apart from standing out in other competitions that are related to other European countries, he was able to achieve the same as his brothers from home.

This world renowned cyclist was also awarded three victories in three different stages. The first could be obtained in 2013, where he won stage twenty. He won the second one in 2018 and the last one he would conquer in 2019, also being named as one of the best cycling athletes in the country.

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal, the Colombian who conquered France.

Without a doubt, the best Colombian in this competition has been Egan Bernal, since in 2019 he was able to be crowned champion of said Tour. The cyclist achieved it at just 22 years old, and was declared one of the youngest to achieve it and to be the first Colombian in all of history to hold said title. To stand out, he was able to achieve it by having only two participations in grand tours, a little experience for everything he did with his talent.

