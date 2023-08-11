Friday, August 11, 2023
The best Colombian cyclist in history? Artificial Intelligence gives its podium

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
0
The best Colombian cyclist in history? Artificial Intelligence gives its podium

'Egan or Nairo? Lucho Herrera, the best Colombian cyclist': Gianni Bugno
Photo:

EFE, AFP, Archive EL TIEMPO

Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana are on this list.

Between likes and dislikes, and when it comes to talking about Colombian cycling, many are the names classified as the best in the history of our country, for their exploits.

Well, Artificial Intelligence has its own rank of the best Colombian pedalists in history.

The tool, in this case ChatGPT, explains that the decision to choose the “best cyclist” can be subjective, so it decided to take into account some of their victories in order to order them in a list of 10 cyclists.

The best

The top 3 earn their place taking into account their titles in the three great tours of road cycling worldwide.

lucho herrera

Lucho Herrera, Colombian ex-cyclist.

And the best, in this rank, is the legendary lucho herrerawho was the first Colombian cyclist to win one of the big three, as champion of the Vuelta a España in 1987.

Second place goes to Nairo Quintanawho has titles in the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España, plus two runners-up in the Tour de France.

Nairo Quintana
Photo:

Efe and Instagram Nairo Quintana

Egan Bernal he placed third by being the first Latin American to win the Tour de France. He also won the Giro d’Italia in 2021.

Egan Bernal
Photo:

Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

From there downwards, the AI ​​places in fourth place Fabio Parra, then Rigoberto Urán, Miguel Ángel López, Alfonso Flórez, Martín ‘Cochise’ Rodríguez, Santiago Botero and Víctor Higo Peña.

SPORTS

