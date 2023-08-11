The best Colombian cyclist in history? Artificial Intelligence gives its podium

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
EFE, AFP, Archive EL TIEMPO
Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana are on this list.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Between likes and dislikes, and when it comes to talking about Colombian cycling, many are the names classified as the best in the history of our country, for their exploits.
Well, Artificial Intelligence has its own rank of the best Colombian pedalists in history.
The tool, in this case ChatGPT, explains that the decision to choose the “best cyclist” can be subjective, so it decided to take into account some of their victories in order to order them in a list of 10 cyclists.
The best
The top 3 earn their place taking into account their titles in the three great tours of road cycling worldwide.
And the best, in this rank, is the legendary lucho herrerawho was the first Colombian cyclist to win one of the big three, as champion of the Vuelta a España in 1987.
Second place goes to Nairo Quintanawho has titles in the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España, plus two runners-up in the Tour de France.
Egan Bernal he placed third by being the first Latin American to win the Tour de France. He also won the Giro d’Italia in 2021.
From there downwards, the AI places in fourth place Fabio Parra, then Rigoberto Urán, Miguel Ángel López, Alfonso Flórez, Martín ‘Cochise’ Rodríguez, Santiago Botero and Víctor Higo Peña.
