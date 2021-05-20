The coffee weighs 19 grams in the grinder, is extracted for 24 seconds in the filter holder and reaches 41 grams already liquid in the glass. But this recipe is valid today for this origin of coffee, with this particular roast and on a day when it was not too humid. If we change any of these variables, if the sun shines brighter today or we were to have this cup with milk, we would have to rethink the ratios, weight and time.

Coffee, which we have drunk lousy (and bitter) for decades, is now undergoing a revolution. This pandemic year has served as a catalyst. All the actors involved in the sector (roasters, baristas, bakeries …) repeat a mantra: we are at the moment of making a neighborhood, of building the discourse of proximity. Fede Garicano, who directs ACID Café in Madrid Together with his partner, Sasha Zavgorodniaia, he is clear: “Where do we have more queues since the pandemic? In bakeries! And if they are spaces where coffee and bread coexist… what better? ”.

Preparation of a coffee with a professional coffee maker. GIANFRANCO TRIPODO / EPS

Time restrictions and changes in social habits are also giving rise to new routines such as the celebration of breakfast. If we can’t stay up late, let’s get up early. Garicano himself traces the path: “What better companion for a coffee than butter? Butter in many forms, croissants, pain au chocolat. It is the most obvious pairing ”.

This new approach to making coffee involves lowering the temperature and looking for profiles to the point, not being in a hurry throughout the trip. Marcos Zoya, who has trained more than 150 baristas in Spain for the Specialty Coffee Association, explains it this way: “Coffee reaches the zenith of its quality in origin. There is the merit, in the producer. The responsibility then goes in a chain: a great roast that unlocks, enhances and underlines its full potential and, of course, lastly, the hands of the barista ”. Origin, roast and hands.

Coffee beans. GIANFRANCO TRIPODO / EPS

That flavor in the antipodes of roast, an acid point and a chocolate point, has traveled from Ethiopia or Myanmar (Burma) to a roaster in Madrid where the palate and nose of experts such as Nolo Botana and Pablo Caballero, founders of Hello Coffee, they have managed to fine-tune it in blind tastings sip by sip. “We will not be able to give any flavor that is not already there in its origin. Our job is to bring to light those nuances and enhance its sweetness, without giving it any related to roasting. When we have to extract this liquid, we want the final cup to be sweet, to remind us of the fruit that was originally coffee so that it is not necessary to add sugar. They can give you a cup back for being very bitter or very acidic, but never for being sweet ”.

Jordi Mestre arrived at the specialty coffee by cart and from London. There he had a traveling stall that ended up becoming Nomad coffee, one of the most reputable roasters in Barcelona and with an eye for identifying a decent cup. The key, he agrees, is the grain: “If it shines or with your finger you can crush it and it breaks into many pieces and becomes dust, it means that it is scorched.” And another clue: “When they heat your milk, better if it does not seem that they are killing a cat with that unbearable noise when boiling it.”

As in the original Nomad cart, coffee now takes to the streets hacking restrictions and capacity, occupying the sidewalks and even giving a new life to kiosks. At the same rate at which Madrid is filling up with coffee offices in which to have a latte (a type of coffee with milk) on the fly on a stand (in classics like Bianchi Kiosko Caffé or Santa Kafeina), in Barcelona they are combining this drink with literature and the press. So it does, for example, Odd Kiosk: literature queer, paper magazines and specialty coffee in an old newsstand that have been painted pink and brought to life.

Nomad Coffee’s Mestre says: “Specialty coffee outside of coffee shops. The specialty fully enters hotels, offices, restaurants, breweries, wine bars, coworkings … ”, and we are beginning to see it also in the world of luxury. In the recently opened Mandarin Oriental Ritz hotel in Madrid they will serve roasted coffee by Hola Coffee, and Casa Bonay (Barcelona) has a coffee office of Satan’s Coffee. Haute cuisine is also beginning to join. Israel Ramírez, director of drinks at Saddle – the last restaurant in Madrid distinguished with a Michelin star -, is clear that the gastronomic experience cannot end with dessert and has incorporated a specialty filter coffee service that is prepared in front of the customer . It is about looking for a special moment and raising it: “We not only wanted to do a table service, but also for the liturgy to be special, because we have always thought that the end of a client’s stay in the restaurant has to be memorable.”

Sala Acid Bakehouse, in Madrid. GIANFRANCO TRIPODO / EPS

Other starry dining rooms are also passing through here, such as Ricard Camarena, who has refined his own coffee with Don Gallo in Valencia, or Gofio, a Canarian who bets on filtered coffee from The goat that imports from Denmark.

The phenomenon also grows on the map. Oliva González has taken specialty coffee to the edge of the Peninsula (Caños de Meca) and has run The Singular Coffee, a corner facing the sea in which to have a good and roasted coffee in Andalusia. Those who ended up next to the beach thanks to teleworking and the residents of Barbate have breakfast at their tables. “The older ones who are used to roasted coffee and badly roasted robusta coffee and who say to me: ‘My daughter, how good your coffee is,’ she explains.

Pablo Caballero and Nolo Botana. GIANFRANCO TRIPODO / EPS

In Hornillos de Eresma (Valladolid) they are working on a new trend: making chocolate bean to bar (from bean to bar) in the heat of a coffee roaster. Paloma Puentes Valdespino founded soup in the middle of the field and now lives among sacks of coffee and cocoa, two products “that were very mistreated”, but that share very similar origins and roasting processes. “We apply our experience in coffee to the cocoa bean.”

Two trends always emerge: raise average quality in each process and grow collaborating. Puchero, for example, has made two very special chocolate bars this year: one with bread from the Panic sourdough bakery, in Madrid, and another with half a butter croissant that they bake at ACID, also in Madrid, and which end up covered with a Dominican cocoa.

Fede Garicano opens the ACID workshop to other gastronomy projects, such as his fried chicken evenings with Japanese chef Ken Umehara or pizza Mondays. It is, he explains, about “helping restaurant colleagues that we love and that we want to keep alive” or expanding through different phenomena linked to hedonism, such as Focaccia that they bake every Friday in the workshop of Mission Café, o Proper Sounds, the toaster by day that acts as a natural wine cellar and a concert hall in the afternoons of Drink coffee, next to the Plaza de Olavide, in Madrid.